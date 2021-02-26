HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $75.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.85.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HQY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

