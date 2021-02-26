Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Up 8.3%

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.30. 2,911,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,092,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

