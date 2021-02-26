Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Insider Ignacio Bustamante Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

Ignacio Bustamante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.73).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

