Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Insider Ignacio Bustamante Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

Ignacio Bustamante also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.73).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit