HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $12.20

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.16), but opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 121,339 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson purchased 1,842,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit