HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $12.20

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.16), but opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 121,339 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson purchased 1,842,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

