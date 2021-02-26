Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 13,594 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 317.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $322.12.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

