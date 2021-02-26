Iluka Resources Limited (ILU.AX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited (ILU.AX) (ASX:ILU) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

Iluka Resources Limited (ILU.AX) Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

