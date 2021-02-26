Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Buys £94,860 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,530.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,419.58. The company has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,925.82 ($25.16).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

