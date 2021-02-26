Infinitus Token (INF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,910.00

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Infinitus Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Infinitus Token has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Infinitus Token has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $103,910.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00481460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00069103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00081614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.79 or 0.00468173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Infinitus Token Token Profile

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,472,278 tokens. Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken . Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

