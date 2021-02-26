Insider Buying: IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) Insider Buys 5,300 Shares of Stock

IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) insider Trudy Vonhoff purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.29 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,226.40 ($35,161.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. IRESS Limited (IRE.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

IRESS Limited provides market data, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, mortgages and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Its software products include trading interfaces, order and execution management, order routing, FIX, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, connectivity services, and client relationship and wealth management products for investment managers and platforms, discretionary retail fund managers, private client adviser, and wealth managers, as well as for institutional sell side, retail, and online brokers.

