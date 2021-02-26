Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $131,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Infinera by 7,026.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 36,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,022. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,208 shares of company stock worth $2,628,583 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

