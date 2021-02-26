Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 98.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

