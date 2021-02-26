Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $688.24 million, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

