Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $227,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

VFC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,094. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -617.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.