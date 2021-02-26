Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $294,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,506. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

