Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,817,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 345,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

