Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 124.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,236 shares of company stock worth $5,375,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 7,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

