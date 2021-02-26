JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
NYSE CWH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.
In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 over the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
