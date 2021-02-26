JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE CWH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 over the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.