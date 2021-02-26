JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (JMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) will announce its Interim earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LON JMF traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,120 ($14.63). 39,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,013.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.61.

Get JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.12%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.