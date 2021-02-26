Jupiter Trading 74.5% Higher This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 74.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $734,938.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00475689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00067684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00081216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00055951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00472368 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

