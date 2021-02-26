Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Underperform Underweight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

