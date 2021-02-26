Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Up 26.5%

Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price shot up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.49. 705,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 663,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JE. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

