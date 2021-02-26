Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,010 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $330.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,498. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

