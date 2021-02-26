Keybank National Association OH Has $23.86 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,281 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,629. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.