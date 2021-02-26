Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,877 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.29. 12,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.