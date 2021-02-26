Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 3,752,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,010,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

