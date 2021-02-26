Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $129.01. Approximately 363,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 303,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.