L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

LB stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. 136,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,631. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

