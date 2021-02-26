Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $176.38. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $188.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

