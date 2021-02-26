Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Shares Gap Up to $168.30

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.30 ($2.20), but opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.28). Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 165.68 ($2.16), with a volume of 927,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.51.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

About Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit