LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.8-36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.81 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.31 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 308,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

