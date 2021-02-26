Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,208,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696,396. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.