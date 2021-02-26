LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.10

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 46911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 62,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in LKQ by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 376,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LKQ by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in LKQ by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 39,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

