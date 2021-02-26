Logitech International’s (LOGI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOGI. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of LOGI opened at $105.83 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

