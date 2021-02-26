Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

