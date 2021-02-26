Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Mack-Cali Realty updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.15 EPS.

Shares of CLI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 1,066,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.