Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Magnite updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,402,995 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

