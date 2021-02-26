Maker (MKR) Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,989.43 or 0.04276648 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $90.61 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.13 or 0.00703227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00033516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003786 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

