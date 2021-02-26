Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

