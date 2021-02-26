Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,143 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,131,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $353.05. 110,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.54 and its 200 day moving average is $335.22. The company has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

