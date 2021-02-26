MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.90. 114,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.97 and its 200-day moving average is $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

