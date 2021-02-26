McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $210.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

