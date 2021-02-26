MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $689.74. 1,224,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.10 and a 200-day moving average of $568.14. The stock has a market cap of $662.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

