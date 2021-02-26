Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,370 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.17. 34,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,293. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

