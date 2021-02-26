Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.60. Meten EdtechX Education Group shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 149,171 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

