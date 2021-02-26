Morgan Stanley Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $345.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,609. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.49. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $1,067,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

