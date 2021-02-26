Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

NKTR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 1,741,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,440. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Benchmark cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

