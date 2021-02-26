NetEase, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
NetEase has raised its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years.
NTES traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. 82,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
