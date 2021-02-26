NetEase, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

NetEase has raised its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. 82,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have commented on NTES shares. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.