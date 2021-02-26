Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 12,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

