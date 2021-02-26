ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

