Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ONC opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$188.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.99.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

